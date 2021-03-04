Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

