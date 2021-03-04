Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expands By 137.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the January 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

