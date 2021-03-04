Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €107.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €83.32 ($98.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

