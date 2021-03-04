Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).
Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.04. The Panoply Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84).
The Panoply Company Profile
