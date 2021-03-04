Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.04. The Panoply Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

