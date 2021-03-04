Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

