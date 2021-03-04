The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $289.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

