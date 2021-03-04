The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $289.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
