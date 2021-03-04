Barclays Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $377.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $378.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.83. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

