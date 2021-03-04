Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,955 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of M.D.C. worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

