Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.