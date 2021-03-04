TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.