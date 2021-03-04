Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

