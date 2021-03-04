State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,035 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,518,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,388 shares of company stock worth $25,392,011. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

