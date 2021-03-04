Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vericel by 70.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4,210,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

