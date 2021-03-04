Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Homology Medicines worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIXX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

