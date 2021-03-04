Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,036 shares of company stock worth $23,729,811 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.