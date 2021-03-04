Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.