Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

