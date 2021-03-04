New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.