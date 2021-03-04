American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells C$113,000.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,890,679.82.

Larry Reaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Manganese alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Larry Reaugh sold 50,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Larry Reaugh sold 4,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$922.50.

AMY stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. American Manganese Inc. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.59 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.