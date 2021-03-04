American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $701,697.15 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.