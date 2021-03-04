Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,227 shares of company stock valued at $112,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

