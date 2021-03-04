Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Precigen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

