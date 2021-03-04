Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of BP by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BP by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.58 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

