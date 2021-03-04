Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,498 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,906 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

