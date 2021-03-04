ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $638.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $727.72.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

