Robert W. Baird Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.