Jefferies Financial Group Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. Cormark raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.60.

TSE TOY opened at C$38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

