Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPM. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

WPM stock opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.