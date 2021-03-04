EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 8.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.51 and last traded at $45.70. 1,533,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,450,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

