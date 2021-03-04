Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price traded down 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.74. 1,241,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,987,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

