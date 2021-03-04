Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 976,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

