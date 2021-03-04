Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 8.2%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.87 and last traded at $70.90. Approximately 7,828,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,294,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.