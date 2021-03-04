Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 778 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,135% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,390.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $253.42 on Thursday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.36.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

