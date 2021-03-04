Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

TSE:SJ opened at C$47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$49.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.68.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

