United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

