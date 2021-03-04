Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 3,103,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,428,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.
ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,255,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.44.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
