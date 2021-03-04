Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $4,169,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

