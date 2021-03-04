Sigma Planning Corp Has $277,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 118,046 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter.

URTH opened at $114.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63.

