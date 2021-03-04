Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $174.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.79.

JAZZ opened at $162.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

