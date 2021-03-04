Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 546,675 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

