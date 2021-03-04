Sei Investments Co. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

