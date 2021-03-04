Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 37.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 155,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $174,585,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

