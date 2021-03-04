Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fmr LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,257,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,489,753 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,434,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

