Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

