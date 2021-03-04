Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.