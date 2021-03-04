Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

BBY opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

