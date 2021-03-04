Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gravity were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

