Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 97,650 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

