Profund Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

