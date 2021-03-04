Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 751 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $121.71 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

